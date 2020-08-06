ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Makes Its Way to India Starting at Rs 80,990

The highly acclaimed ROG Zephyrus G14 from ASUS has finally launched in India. Regarded as the best AMD CPU equipped gaming machine, the new Zephyrus G14 comes one of the most unique designs including the company’s unique AniMe Matrix LEDs on the lid. Announced globally earlier this year, it will be offered with the top of the line AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS in India.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications

The new gaming notebook from ASUS comes with a 14-inch display that is available in either Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution option with up to 120Hz refresh rate or a WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution 60Hz. Both come with 100% sRGB, Pantone Validated, AMD FreeSync. It will be available with either the AMD Ryzen R9-4900HS, R7-4800HS or the R5-4600HS with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0 SSD. There are also various graphics processor options ranging from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 going all the way up to an RTX 2060.

In terms of connectivity and ports you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports one of which supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. Colour options include Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey. The notebook comes with a 180W charger, although you can also charge the battery using a USB Type-C charger.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Price

The Zephyrus G14 will be offered with and without the AniMe Matrix LED equipped lids. Pricing starts at Rs 80,990 without AniMe Matrix and Rs 98,990 if you care for the unique LED lighting. The notebook is going on sale today through various ASUS outlets as well as the ongoing Prime Day sale on Amazon.