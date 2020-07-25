ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 to Launch Soon in India, Gets Listed on Amazon India

Last week we shared some exclusive information about an upcoming premium AMD-powered ASUS notebook. While there was no confirmation, we assumed that it could be the ROG Zephyrus G14. Well it seems that our speculations could be true as the laptop is now listed on Amazon India.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 made a lot of buzz in the global markets and has received a lot of positive feedback in various reviews. The gaming notebook comes with one of the most unique designs having fully-customisable ‘AniMe’ dot-matrix LEDs embedded right into the lid. The notebook was originally unveiled earlier this year and recently started shipping in certain global markets. The notebook was announced with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMEe M.2 SSD. The notebook also comes with the option of either a 1080p 120Hz display or a UHD display with 60Hz refresh rate.

There is a possibility that all the various configurations are going to launch in India as a total of 12 listings have been spotted on Amazon India. These include both Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey colour options paired with and without the AniMe Matrix lid. Final pricing and launch date of the new ROG Zephyrus is still not out so that is something that is still under the wraps. Considering that Amazon will be celebrating Prime Day in August, ASUS might launch the ROG Zephyrus G14 on the same dates.