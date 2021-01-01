Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Spotted in Leaked Amazon Listing

Taiwanese computer maker Asus has launched its new gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G15 that has been updated with a new AMD Ryzen 5000-series processor. Asus has updated its gaming laptop with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor in China, according to a recently-spotted Amazon listing. The 15.6-inch laptop comes with a FHD 16:9 display with anti-glare. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with model number GA503QS has been priced at CNY 14,862 (roughly Rs 1,67,000) in China, according to the now updated listing of the laptop that hides the price.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is powered by a 3.0GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor paired with 16GB of RAM, as well as 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Graphics duties are handled by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. There could also be an option of 8GB and 16GB of graphic memory. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-loaded and has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is interestingly lower than last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 that had a 240Hz display. It is being speculated that Asus may bring a 4K version of the laptop as well.

The Amazon listing also showed that the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS would include a 90Wh battery, and will have Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth. It is being speculated that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS will be unveiled at the CES 2021, which begins on January 11.

Asus recently launched its new AdolBook 13 powered by Intel's 11th Generation i5 processor in China. The Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and has a 13.3-ich full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by Intel's 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is not upgradable. In terms of storage, the Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with 512GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.