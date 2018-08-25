English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS Review: Gaming Credentials, But With a Stiff Price Tag
Gaming laptops are back in vogue again, and this Asus ROG Zephyrus is facing stiff competition from the MSI GF63 and the HP Omen 15 laptops, which also cost significantly lesser
Asus ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) GS. (Image: Asus)
Loading...
Powerful gaming laptops are changing significantly and for the better. They are no longer as bulky
as they used to be, which also means they are more portable if that is what you need. The newer
chipsets made on smaller architectures, newer graphics hardware, and improved cooling systems are
some of the reasons for this positive change. Asus’ ROG series now adds the ROG Zephyrus M
(GM501) laptop, which ticks off the boxes that are expected from a new age gaming laptop. An
update to the ROG Zephyrus, the new Zephyrus M follows on its predecessor's lines, offering high-
end specifications and attempting to keep its portability factor intact. Priced at Rs 1,99,990, it does
cost a lot of money. But does the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) justify this price tag?
Design & Build: Refreshing to look at, but surprising rough edges
Just taking out the Zephyrus M from its box builds up a high-level of anticipation for what is to
unfold next and we must say the laptop does not disappoint there. Once you place it on the table,
you get to see a somewhat familiar yet premium device, and you will admire the design for a
moment or two. To paint a picture in words, the Zephyrus M sports straight lines, flat side spines and
neatly placed angular cuts that greatly enhance its looks.
One such prominent dissection spreads out diagonally on the top of its lid, separating it into a dual-
tone brushed metal finish. While the upper half sports the ROG logo on one side, the bottom spells
‘REPUBLIC OF GAMERS’ at the middle. Other such highlights include chamfered edges at its base
which are copper coloured and a very-neat island-style backlit keyboard.
The oomph-factor of the Zephyrus M is something else though. As soon as you open up the lid, the
rear of the laptop raises about a centimeter from the table, thanks to a special hinge at its bottom.
What’s more, the feature is as practical as cool, as it enables the Zephyrus M to draw a larger air-
intake for cooling.
As for its dimensions, the laptop has less than 2cms of thickness, meaning you can carry it around in
most of the bags. The weight, however, is not user-friendly, measuring at 2.45 Kgs, though it is less
than many of the other gaming laptops in this range. All in all, the Zephyrus M offers a decent
portability as a high-end gaming laptop.
That was the good bit. But, this seems to be a clear case of two distinct halves.
While the Zephyrus M has a plenty of visual appeal, it does not seem to offer an equal amount of
confidence in its durability. Press at different points of the laptop, and the rough edges show up. For
instance, press down even slightly on the palm-rest and you will see a noticeable flex in the panel.
Similarly the lid. Many people have the bad habit of keeping the power adapter on the lid of the
closed laptop when not in use, but if you do that on the Zephyrus M, the lid is prone to a bit of flex
down the middle. Then there is the underside, and the moment you lift it in a conventional style you
pick up a laptop, there is this nagging feeling of the below par build quality.
And not just for the feels, this has practical drawbacks as well. The special hinge that we talked
about, though practical, makes the whole pallet weak (simply because it’s a very thin one) and we
don’t even want to imagine what would happen lest an impact should befall the laptop.
Even the hinges on the lid follow the same suit. They are not very firm and the lid seems to sway for
a couple of seconds if you tend to adjust the display. Not a very premium-like experience.
Display: A matte screen, which repels reflections
The Zephyr M offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display which is quite commendable in many aspects. For
starters, it enables a wide range of viewing angles, thanks to its matte finish. This means there are
no reflections to bother you, particularly if there are annoying overhead lights. The display supports
a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth fast visuals, which is more than enough to avoid any flickers on the
screen even during graphics intensive gaming. In addition, the display also offers Nvidia G-Sync.
Keyboard: Conventional simplicity
The Zephyrus M sports an island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad. Asus has done a good job on
this as the keys are very practically and distinctly spaced that enables an easy travel during gaming
and helps in avoiding any mistypes.
The backlighting on the keyboard is also splendid, having been divided into four sections which can
be modified as per the user’s preference. To help with the customization, the ROG Aura keyboard
lighting control comes in pretty handy, with several pre-set options like ‘Music’, ‘Cinema’, Hip-Hop’
and many more.
Connectivity: Some ports and some dongles
The Zephyrus M offers ample connectivity options, including three USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, a Type-C
Thunderbolt 3 port, one HDMI and a 3.5mm socket for both headphones and microphone. The
power point has been placed on the left alongside the rising hinge.
A shocking omission from the laptop is that of an Ethernet port, making it one of the very few
gaming laptops that skip the LAN connectivity option. We get that most of us are using a Wi-Fi
connection these days but then again, this supposed to be a gaming laptop, meaning you might want
to use it for LAN gaming in competitions. Guess an external USB to Ethernet adapter is your best bet
then as it does not come in the box—and that is another dongle to carry around.
Performance: At par with rivals
Now, this is where the Zephyr M makes up for almost all of its shortcomings. As a brief, the laptop is
powered by an 8th -gen Intel Core i7 processor, better known as Coffee Lake-H processor that offers
up to 3.9GHz of speeds across its six cores. For graphics, it packs a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU backed by
a dedicated 8GB GDDR5 VRAM.
For all practical purposes, this firepower proved its worth for all our gaming experiences, in addition
to the daily multitasking. GTA 5, Asphalt 9 and FIFA 18 worked pretty smoothly in both G-SYNC and
Optimus modes. As expected, general apps also work well on the Zephyr M, even when multiple
apps are being used simultaneously. Slight hiccups were experienced at times while booting into
Windows but those were occasional issues and could be because of an app conflicting with the
operating system at that stage.
The hardware configuration is also complemented by several software additions like the ROG Aura
mentioned earlier, ROG GameVisual for altering the display’s colour profile; Sonic Studio 3 for
setting the audio preferences, Sonic Radar 3 for using a visual overlay to represent enemy fire in
games and the ROG Gaming Centre that encompasses all of the above and more to keep a check on
the laptop’s performance.
Battery: Typical gaming laptop, look away now
The ROG gaming laptop lags significantly in this category, managing close to 3 hours of use including
online gaming. Then again, it seems to be a necessary compromise for slimming down the laptop to
its present thickness and it might not hurt too much as most of the gamers tend to keep their
laptops connected while gaming.
Verdict: All this is great, but rivals cost lesser
Asus could have had a very strong product in its ROG series gaming laptops, but the fact remains
that while the GTX 1070 model priced at Rs. 1,99,990. And the GTX 1060 model priced at Rs.
1,59,990 do well in terms of performance, there are undeniable rough edges elsewhere.
The build quality of the Zephyrus M could have been significantly better for starters, poor battery
life is also no longer an excuse for laptops and the fact that you have to carry around a separate
adapter to enable LAN capabilities all count against it, at this price.
Do keep in mind that the new MSI GF63 is available in three variants in India, all of which cost lesser
than Rs.1,00,000. And that also has a similar size display, in a considerably more compact form
factor, and offers much better battery life too.
Also Watch
as they used to be, which also means they are more portable if that is what you need. The newer
chipsets made on smaller architectures, newer graphics hardware, and improved cooling systems are
some of the reasons for this positive change. Asus’ ROG series now adds the ROG Zephyrus M
(GM501) laptop, which ticks off the boxes that are expected from a new age gaming laptop. An
update to the ROG Zephyrus, the new Zephyrus M follows on its predecessor's lines, offering high-
end specifications and attempting to keep its portability factor intact. Priced at Rs 1,99,990, it does
cost a lot of money. But does the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) justify this price tag?
Design & Build: Refreshing to look at, but surprising rough edges
Just taking out the Zephyrus M from its box builds up a high-level of anticipation for what is to
unfold next and we must say the laptop does not disappoint there. Once you place it on the table,
you get to see a somewhat familiar yet premium device, and you will admire the design for a
moment or two. To paint a picture in words, the Zephyrus M sports straight lines, flat side spines and
neatly placed angular cuts that greatly enhance its looks.
One such prominent dissection spreads out diagonally on the top of its lid, separating it into a dual-
tone brushed metal finish. While the upper half sports the ROG logo on one side, the bottom spells
‘REPUBLIC OF GAMERS’ at the middle. Other such highlights include chamfered edges at its base
which are copper coloured and a very-neat island-style backlit keyboard.
The oomph-factor of the Zephyrus M is something else though. As soon as you open up the lid, the
rear of the laptop raises about a centimeter from the table, thanks to a special hinge at its bottom.
What’s more, the feature is as practical as cool, as it enables the Zephyrus M to draw a larger air-
intake for cooling.
As for its dimensions, the laptop has less than 2cms of thickness, meaning you can carry it around in
most of the bags. The weight, however, is not user-friendly, measuring at 2.45 Kgs, though it is less
than many of the other gaming laptops in this range. All in all, the Zephyrus M offers a decent
portability as a high-end gaming laptop.
That was the good bit. But, this seems to be a clear case of two distinct halves.
While the Zephyrus M has a plenty of visual appeal, it does not seem to offer an equal amount of
confidence in its durability. Press at different points of the laptop, and the rough edges show up. For
instance, press down even slightly on the palm-rest and you will see a noticeable flex in the panel.
Similarly the lid. Many people have the bad habit of keeping the power adapter on the lid of the
closed laptop when not in use, but if you do that on the Zephyrus M, the lid is prone to a bit of flex
down the middle. Then there is the underside, and the moment you lift it in a conventional style you
pick up a laptop, there is this nagging feeling of the below par build quality.
And not just for the feels, this has practical drawbacks as well. The special hinge that we talked
about, though practical, makes the whole pallet weak (simply because it’s a very thin one) and we
don’t even want to imagine what would happen lest an impact should befall the laptop.
Even the hinges on the lid follow the same suit. They are not very firm and the lid seems to sway for
a couple of seconds if you tend to adjust the display. Not a very premium-like experience.
Display: A matte screen, which repels reflections
The Zephyr M offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display which is quite commendable in many aspects. For
starters, it enables a wide range of viewing angles, thanks to its matte finish. This means there are
no reflections to bother you, particularly if there are annoying overhead lights. The display supports
a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth fast visuals, which is more than enough to avoid any flickers on the
screen even during graphics intensive gaming. In addition, the display also offers Nvidia G-Sync.
Keyboard: Conventional simplicity
The Zephyrus M sports an island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad. Asus has done a good job on
this as the keys are very practically and distinctly spaced that enables an easy travel during gaming
and helps in avoiding any mistypes.
The backlighting on the keyboard is also splendid, having been divided into four sections which can
be modified as per the user’s preference. To help with the customization, the ROG Aura keyboard
lighting control comes in pretty handy, with several pre-set options like ‘Music’, ‘Cinema’, Hip-Hop’
and many more.
Connectivity: Some ports and some dongles
The Zephyrus M offers ample connectivity options, including three USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, a Type-C
Thunderbolt 3 port, one HDMI and a 3.5mm socket for both headphones and microphone. The
power point has been placed on the left alongside the rising hinge.
A shocking omission from the laptop is that of an Ethernet port, making it one of the very few
gaming laptops that skip the LAN connectivity option. We get that most of us are using a Wi-Fi
connection these days but then again, this supposed to be a gaming laptop, meaning you might want
to use it for LAN gaming in competitions. Guess an external USB to Ethernet adapter is your best bet
then as it does not come in the box—and that is another dongle to carry around.
Performance: At par with rivals
Now, this is where the Zephyr M makes up for almost all of its shortcomings. As a brief, the laptop is
powered by an 8th -gen Intel Core i7 processor, better known as Coffee Lake-H processor that offers
up to 3.9GHz of speeds across its six cores. For graphics, it packs a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU backed by
a dedicated 8GB GDDR5 VRAM.
For all practical purposes, this firepower proved its worth for all our gaming experiences, in addition
to the daily multitasking. GTA 5, Asphalt 9 and FIFA 18 worked pretty smoothly in both G-SYNC and
Optimus modes. As expected, general apps also work well on the Zephyr M, even when multiple
apps are being used simultaneously. Slight hiccups were experienced at times while booting into
Windows but those were occasional issues and could be because of an app conflicting with the
operating system at that stage.
The hardware configuration is also complemented by several software additions like the ROG Aura
mentioned earlier, ROG GameVisual for altering the display’s colour profile; Sonic Studio 3 for
setting the audio preferences, Sonic Radar 3 for using a visual overlay to represent enemy fire in
games and the ROG Gaming Centre that encompasses all of the above and more to keep a check on
the laptop’s performance.
Battery: Typical gaming laptop, look away now
The ROG gaming laptop lags significantly in this category, managing close to 3 hours of use including
online gaming. Then again, it seems to be a necessary compromise for slimming down the laptop to
its present thickness and it might not hurt too much as most of the gamers tend to keep their
laptops connected while gaming.
Verdict: All this is great, but rivals cost lesser
Asus could have had a very strong product in its ROG series gaming laptops, but the fact remains
that while the GTX 1070 model priced at Rs. 1,99,990. And the GTX 1060 model priced at Rs.
1,59,990 do well in terms of performance, there are undeniable rough edges elsewhere.
The build quality of the Zephyrus M could have been significantly better for starters, poor battery
life is also no longer an excuse for laptops and the fact that you have to carry around a separate
adapter to enable LAN capabilities all count against it, at this price.
Do keep in mind that the new MSI GF63 is available in three variants in India, all of which cost lesser
than Rs.1,00,000. And that also has a similar size display, in a considerably more compact form
factor, and offers much better battery life too.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- Asus Gaming Laptop
- Asus ROG Laptop
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) GS
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) GS Display
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
- Asus Gaming Laptop
- Asus ROG Laptop
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) GS
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) GS Display
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Man Utd's Ed Woodward
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- Suzuki Pips BMW to Become Most Profitable Car Manufacturer Globally, Maruti Largest Contributor
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...