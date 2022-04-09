Asus has refreshed its ultra-premium ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Moreover, the new Zephyrus M16 2022 edition laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 at 4800MHz to ensure a smooth performance for users focused on heavy gaming or editing. The ’16’ in the moniker refers to its 16-inch screen, aimed to improve gaming and even help content creators. As all ROG launches this year, the Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX Switch for optimal gaming performance to offer a “competitive edge" in the games that require high FPS.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Price in India

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 edition is available to purchase online via the Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. It is also available at select offline channels like Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales. Its price in India starts at Rs 1,79,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Specifications

The ultra-premium gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch IPS display with Quad-HD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour, 500 nits of brightness, and 3ms response time. To ensure the best viewing experience, we also get Dolby Vision and Adaptive-Sync technology support. Under the hood, users can choose between 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU or Intel Core i7-12700H CPU. In the graphics department, Asus is giving the option to get GeForce RTX 3070Ti or GeForce RTX apart from GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. All this could be paired with up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. There’s also an option to GDDR6 VRAM up to 16GB.

In terms of design, the Asus Zephyrus M16 2022 features a black finish and aluminium body. Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. Asus claims the gaming laptop will offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge (standard usage).

Of course, a gaming laptop with intense graphics and CPU will require a distinct cooling mechanism to prevent throttling. Asus says ROG’s Intelligent Cooling provides the best “features and settings to ensure the optimal experience for each chassis. For the Zephyrus M16, liquid metal compound cools the CPU, while Arc Flow fans are designed to maximise airflow with minimal noise to ensure powerful-yet-quiet cooling."

