Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16, TUF Gaming F15 and F17 Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India

tAsus has announced the launch of new gaming laptops dubbed Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 in India. All four laptops now come with 11th-generation Intel CPUs paired with Nvidia GPUs from the GeForce RTX 30 series. While the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops will go on sale in the country next week, Asus is yet to share the exact availability details of the two Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 ultra-premium laptops. All the new notebooks come with at least 120Hz displays and support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Starting with the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, the ultra-premium laptop comes with a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (4K) screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, anti-glare coating and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs up to 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM GDDR6 and 2TB SSD storage. The laptop also features a rising optical-mechanical keyboard to enable “superior cooling." Asus explains that the AAS Plus cooling system lifts the keyboard at a 5-degree angle, opening wide vents that allow the new Arc Flow fans to pull cooling air into the laptop. “Combined with liquid-metal thermal compound on the CPU, these enhancements let users enjoy powerful computing in a machine that’s slim, quiet, and cool to the touch," the company further explains. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-C ports, 3 USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm mic jack combo, SD reader, LAN RJ-45 jack. It has a 90Whr substantial battery with fast charging pushing it to 50 percent full power in just 30 minutes. The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 price in India starts at Rs 2,99,990 and will be available to purchase in the third quarter of 2021.

Moving to the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, the laptop features a 16-inch display with WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-glare coating, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries the up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i9-11900H paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. It features the proprietary Intelligent Cooling system and a six-speaker system with dual force-cancelling woofers for superior sound quality. The laptop supports Dolby Atmos technology. The 3D mic array can capture clear audio, and the two-way AI noise cancellation removes background noise. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 720p HD webcam, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type C port, two USB Type-A ports, microSD slot, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm combo jack, Keningston lock, RJ45 jack. The laptop carries a 90Whr battery that is touted to deliver to 10 hours of video playback. Its price in India starts at Rs 1,44,990 and will go on sale in the country in Q3 2021. The exact sale date remains unclear.

Finally, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Customers can also max out the GPU option by selecting the model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. As their names suggest, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 sport TUF Gaming 15-inch and 17-inch IPS screens, respectively with Full-HD resolution and anti-glare coating. Notably, the 15-inch display supports up to 240Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. Other notable features include a dual-speaker system with DTS audio support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a single thunderbolt port, a 720P HD camera, and three USB-A ports. Lastly, the two laptops draw power from a 90Wh battery. The Asus TUF Gaming F15’s price in India starts at Rs 1,04,990, and the TUF Gaming F17 costs starting Rs 92,990. Both will go on sale in India next week.

