Asus Thanks India For Strong Growth Despite Flat PC Market

With PCs in general seeing a declining trend globally, Asus India said that India has become an important market for the company as it is seeing good growth in gaming laptops as well as consumer laptops. Arnold Su, Head of Consumer PC, Gaming (ROG), ASUS India said, “India business reported a growth of 31% even in an otherwise flat PC market globally in 2022.”

Over the years, Asus has strengthened its product portfolio across consumer PCs, gaming laptops, creator laptops and laptops with foldable displays. “The gaming laptops market is growing much faster than the general consumer laptop division. The average selling price of gaming laptops has decreased recently. Earlier, for a proper gaming laptop you had to spend around Rs 80,000 but in 2022,you can buy a decent one for Rs 50,000,” said Arnold.

“In 2016, India’s gaming laptop market was only 40,000 units. In 2021, it increased to 800,000 units. On the other hand, the consumer laptop division has increased from 4 million to 6 million only. But for gaming laptops, the market grew from 40,000 units to 800,000 units in India,” he added.

The executive said that during the past two years, people started to realise the value of having a high-performance laptop. “During the pandemic, people realised that mobile phones are more for content consumption. But if you need to create something serious, you need a proper laptop. That is the reason we see a huge demand for laptops,” said Arnold.

“Due to the pandemic, people started to choose premium laptops with good hardware configuration. This has increased the average selling price of laptops in general. This is the reason for the increased demand for gaming and creator series laptops,” said Sam Huang, Country Product Manager (India) – PC, ASUS India.

