ASUS TUF Gaming Notebooks With AMD Ryzen 4000 Launched in India Starting at Rs 60,990

ASUS has brought its new AMD-based TUF gaming laptops to India. The range includes two models, the A15 and A17, both of which will be offered with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU range. The updated TUF range comes with a revamped design and seems to take some inspiration from the higher-end ROG range.

ASUS TUF A15, A17 Specifications

The new TUF A15 and A17 will be offered with either the Ryzen 7 4800H or the Ryzen 5 4600H processors. As the name suggests, the A15 is the 15.6-inch model while the A17 comes with a 17.3-inch display. Notably, the 15-inch model will be offered with upto 144Hz refresh rate while the A17 will come with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the notebooks can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM along with dual storage slots to install PCIe Gen 3 SSD as well as SATA HDD. Graphics options on the A15 range from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 to the RTX 2060 while the A17 is limited till the GTX 1660Ti.

The notebooks also offer a wide range of connectivity options including a USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 2) with display support (DP1.4). Other than that there are two USB Type-A 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, a USB Type-A USB2.0 port, an audio jack combo, an ethernet port, and HDMI. sadly there is no Wi-Fi 6 support here.

Other features include DTS:X Ultra audio support, special self-cleaning fans with anti-dust tunnels, and two colour options: Fortress Gray or Bonfire Black.

Price



As for the pricing, the new TUF A15 gaming laptop range starts from Rs 62,990 while the A17 starts at Rs 60,990. The TUF A15 Bonfire Black colour option will be available from Amazon India, while the A15 Fortress Gray colour option will be available across offline stores, Reliance Stores as well as Amazon India. The TUF A17 will be selling on Flipkart from mid June onwards.

We are currently testing the new TUF A15 loaded with the Ryzen 7 4800 CPU and GTX 1660Ti GPU. The notebook definitely feels solid and well suited for gaming enthusiasts and serious esports gamers.

