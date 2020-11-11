Asus Unveils New ZenBook 14, VivoBook Ultra Models With Intel 11th Gen CPUs: Price, Specifications & More

Taiwanese computer brand Asus has updated its VivoBook and ZenBook laptops with Intel's latest 11th Generation Core processors. While the VivoBook range gets three new laptops, the ZenBook range only gets one new offering with the new ZenBook 14. The new offerings in the VivoBook range include the VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook Ultra 15, and the VivoBook Ultra K15. Among all the new Asus laptops, the ZenBook 14 is the most expensive offering and comes with a diamond-cut aluminium body.

The new Asus ZenBook 14 starts at a price of Rs 82,990 and has been made available for purchase on Asus exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The laptop comes in a single pine grey colour option and features a 14-inch full-HD+ LED display. The Asus ZenBook 14 has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes with two processor options - 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 or the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Graphics duties on the Asus ZenBook 14 are done by an Intel Iris X GPU, and the laptop has 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The battery on the ZenBook 14 is a 67Wh lithium-polymer unit which claims to offer up to 21 hours of battery life. Further, the laptop supports fast charging - Asus claims that the ZenBook 14 can charge up to 60 percent in just 49 minutes.

The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 and VivoBook Ultra 15 are similar laptops, with the VivoBook Ultra 14 priced at Rs 59,990 onwards in India and the VivoBook Ultra 15 is priced at Rs 43,990. While the VivoBook 14 is being sold exclusively on Flipkart, the VivoBook 15 can be purchased from Asus exclusive stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sale, and other offline stores. Both the VivoBook Ultra 14 and VivoBook Ultra 15 are powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, the VivoBook Ultra 14 offers up to 512GB of SSD storage and the VivoBook Ultra 15 offers up to 1TB of SATA HDD storage. The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED display and the VivoBook Ultra 15 features a 15-inch full-HD LED display.

For the first time ever, experience the speed you've never before seen! Introducing the ASUS Zenbook 14, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Ultra K15 powered by the 11th Gen Intel core processors.Know more:- https://t.co/7bQSEwstjr#ASUS #ASUSIndia #Intel #IntelIndia #11thGen pic.twitter.com/0XrjuYe3Eh — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 10, 2020

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 comes as the cheapest new offering from Asus. Priced at Rs 42,990, the Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 is being sold via Asus exclusive stores, offlines partners, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 comes in three colour options - Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, and Indie Black with a metal lid.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 buyers can opt for up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with Intel Iris X or Nvidia MX330 graphics. The Asus VivoBook Utra K15 packs up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. There is also an option of opting for 1TB HDD storage on the VivoBook Ultra K15.