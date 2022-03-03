Asus has launched a new ‘detachable’ laptop, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300), in India. As the name suggests, the device comes with an OLED display to offer an immersive viewing experience. Key features of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED include a sleek design, two cameras, Asus Pen 2.0 stylus support, Dolby Atmos and Vision support, and Wi-Fi 6 for stable internet connectivity. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED gets a couple of connectivity ports despite a sleek form factor.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a large 13.3-inch Full-HD OLED HDR display with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 1.07 billion colours, and up to 550 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports Dolby Vision technology to elevate the viewing experience by showing more vibrant colours while maintaining a rich contrast. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED gets three storage variants, all powered by the quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU. The processor comes paired with Intel UHD integrated graphics, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The lower models get 128GB of eMMC storage. For optics, we get a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Advertisement

Connectivity options on the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED include two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports (also used for charging), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-SD card reader. There’s a fingerprint scanner as well integrated on the power button. The packaging will include a full-sized keyboard that does not have a backlight and an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus. We also get a stand that magnetically adjusts to the upper half of the device to let users adjust viewing angles. Lastly, the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED runs on Windows 11 OS.

Watch Video: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) Review: Solid Productivity-Focused Laptop

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Price in India

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED’s price in India starts at Rs 45,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage option. However, this unit will not include accessories such as a Sleeve, Stand, Stylus, and Stylus holder. The same storage option with accessories costs Rs 57,990. The top model with 8GB + 256GB SSD storage costs Rs 62,990. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be sold across online (Asus website/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline channels starting March 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.