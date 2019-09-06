Asus Vivowatch SP Can Track Your Blood Pressure, Heart Rate and Last for 14-Days Straight

Smartwatches with ECG capabilities have been a fad for a while now and the latest company to join the fray is Asus. The Taiwanese manufacturer on Thursday not only announced the global arrival of its flagship gaming phone ROG Phone II, but also introduced a new smartwatch called Vivowatch SP. Thanks to PPG Optical Sensors at the back and Medical-grade ECG sensors on the side of the case, the smartwatch will allow wearers to keep track of their blood pressure, heart rate, and stress levels.

The watch comes with a GPS and an altimeter for more precise exercise data. Asus also claims that it is waterproof up to 5ATM and will offer an impressive 14 days of battery life, though it’s not clear what all features must be turned off for the gadget to last long on a single charge. The wearable comes with a ceramic bezel, and the anti-fingerprint coating should keep smudges at bay. The smartwatch also comes with interchangeable straps for users to match their style.

The Vivowatch SP uses the Asus HealthAI platform, which the company says was developed in consultation with leading health experts. Pricing and market availability are expected to be revealed later this year during the actual launch, which is expected happen by Q4 2019.

