Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1 Laptop With AMD CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus has refreshed its Zenbook series in India with the new ZenBook 14 Flip OLED laptop. As the name suggests, it is a 2-in-1 notebook that sports a 14-inch OLED display and could be used as a tablet. Asus has been slowly adding OLED displays on its laptops that promise the best viewing experience over LED/LCD displays. OLED displays allow individual pixel control, which typically results in deeper blacks or more vibrant colours. However, the brightness of the OLED display could be an issue in bright settings. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED carries the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Price in India

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED’s price in India starts at Rs 91,990 for the variant with AMD R5 5600H CPU + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD. The middle variant with R7 5800H CPU + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD costs Rs 1,12,990 and the top model with Ryzen 5900HX carries a price tag of 1,34,990. Customers will be able to purchase the device via Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop starting today, March 21.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K (2880×1800 pixels) OLED HDR 16:10 display with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an ‘edge-to-edge’ full-sized, backlit keyboard that utilises “all space in the compact form factor". As mentioned, the laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series comes equipped with a 63Whr battery that is touted to deliver “long battery life — more than enough to cover a day of work". It comes with a 100W Type-C fast-charger. For business travellers and other remote employees, the new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series features an Asus AI Noise-Cancelling Audio to capture clear audio with minimum disturbance. The audio system of the laptop has been tuned by the Asus Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists at Harman Kardon. Lastly, it can swivel up to 360 degrees to give a tablet-like form factor.

