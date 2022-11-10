Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Asus has launched the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop in India after unveiling it earlier this year at CES 2022. The laptop features a foldable 17.3-inch OLED display. In its folded state, the laptop screen measures 12.5-inches but can be unfolded into a large 17.3-inch display for things like media consumption and gaming. It also features Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard and Touchpad as well as Asus Adaptive Lock.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Price and Availability in India

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED retails at a whopping Rs 3,299,90 in India. To justify, Asus claims Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable laptop.

The laptop is available online at Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and at Brand Stores, including Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores & all Asus authorized dealers.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

The Intel Core i7-1250U processor powers the laptop with 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, coupled with Iris Xe graphics, and it comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz and 1TB PCIe SSD as standard. The battery is sizeable at 75WHr battery and supports 65W fast charging.

In its folded state, the display measure 12.5-inch with a resolution of 1920 x 1280, and 17.3-inch with a resolution of 2560 x 1920. Asus claims a peak brightness of 500nits, and support for 100% DCI-P3 color and Pantone validation.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is made out of a Magnesium-Aluminum alloy, comes with MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification and weighs 1.5kg. For the I/O, the laptop packs 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our stellar innovation Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. It is the world’s first 17.3” foldable laptop that uses a proprietary foldable hinge design. Co-developed with Intel and BOE, it delivers a transformative experience that merges the productivity of a desktop with the portability of a laptop. This laptop eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by stylishly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.”

