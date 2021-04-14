Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 With Two Displays Launched in India: Price, Specs & More

Taiwanese computer peripherals make Asus has launched its latest ZenBook Duo laptops - the ZenBook Duo 14 and the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED via an online event. Both the new laptops come with a dual display design that brings a secondary display - ScreenPad Plus - alongside the main laptop display. The ZenBook Duo 14 comes with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and carries Intel’s Evo verification. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, on the other hand, has 10th-gen Intel processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The ZenBook Duo 14 is priced at Rs 99,990 onwards and the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is priced at Rs 2,39,990 onwards. The ZenBook Duo 14 will be available for purchase starting today, while the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will go on sale in the middle of May. Both laptops will be up for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, as well as offline reatailers like Asus Exclusive stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display also has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. The secondary screen is a 12.65-inch ScreePad that has a 1,920×515 pixels resolution and includes stylus support. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A port, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 has been given a 70Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 17 hours of usage on a single charge.

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15, on the other hand, features a 15.6-inch 4K NanoEdge OLED display with touch support. The display boasts of 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. There is a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus display that has 3,840×1,100 resolution. The secondary display on this is touch-sensitive on the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED as well. Under the hood, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 has up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. In terms of connectivity, the laptop has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Gen 2 type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop pakcs a 92Wh battery.

