Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14, ZenBook 15 with NanoEdge Displays Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Asus has launched three new ZenBook laptops in India: the ZenBook Flip 13 (UX362), ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534). The ZenBook Flip 13 is claimed to be the world’s most compact convertible laptop while the ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 come with Asus’ ScreenPad 2.0 technology. All three laptops from the ZenBook series feature NanoEdge display with narrow bezels and are powered by Intel's 8th Gen CPUs. With the new ZenBook series, Asus is competing with Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Asus ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 Specifications

The ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 also feature the four-sided frameless NanoEdge display like their convertible cousin. Both the laptops offer a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio making them the most compact in their respective screen size. Due to this, the 14-inch model claims to be smaller than most 13-inch laptops, while the 15-inch model is about the size of a typical 14-inch laptop. Both the laptops have full-HD resolution displays, with a 178 degree viewing angle, and the display covers 72 percent of the NTSC colour gamut.

Both ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 offer have ScreenPad 2.0, which is a 5.65-inch touchscreen display placed under the trackpad. It comes with special utilities such as app shortcuts, Quick Key for one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences, handwriting for natural text input, and a number pad for faster data entry. Both ZenBook 14 and 15 are powered by Intel's 8th generation CPU. The ZenBook 14 can be configured with Core i7-8565U or Core i5-8265U processor, while the ZenBook 15 is only available with the Core i7 CPU.

The 14-inch model is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card with 2GB GDDR5 RAM, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 1TB or 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 50WHr battery. The 15-inch model has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 71WHr battery. Both the laptops also pack IR cameras for Windows Hello, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, multiple USB ports, including a Type-C port.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 Specifications

As mentioned above, the company is calling the ZenBook Flip 13 the world's most compact, convertible laptop. It weighs 1.3kgs and measures just 16.9mm in thickness. It features a 13.3-inch, full HD display with four-sided frameless NanoEdge display that offers ultra-narrow bezels. The convertible laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent, resulting in a 10 percent narrower footprint.

The ZenBook Flip 13 can be configured by either a Core i7 or Core i3 8th gen Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB of PCIe SSD. Graphics are handled by the onboard Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth and packs a 50WHr battery. It is rated to work for 13 hours on a single charge. The port options include two USB Type-C, one audio combo jack, and a DC-in for power. You also get Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers. It also has a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel and glass-covered touchpad. The touchpad on the laptop acts as input for numbers as well, as we have seen on other Asus laptops.

As for the price, the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 starts at Rs 76,990, the ZenBook 14 starts at Rs 79,990 and the ZenBook 15 starts at Rs 1,19,990. All three Asus ZenBook models will be available on online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. The ZenBook Flip 13 was first announced last year at the IFA 2018. The ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 were announced during Computex this year. “Since Indian market is of prime importance for us in ASUS, it has been our endeavour to meet the growing demands of the Indian consumers and provide them with the latest innovations,” said Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, in a statement.

