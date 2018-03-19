English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370) With 8th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
The new "ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370" comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touch screen.
Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370) With 8th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India (image: ASUS)
Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS on Monday launched the worlds thinnest convertible laptop at Rs 1,30,990 in India. The new "ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370" comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touchscreen.
Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2 Could be ‘Mini’ iPhone X With a Cheaper Price Tag
"With the 'ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370', it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish and powerful notebook for daily use," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.
Also Read: Instagram Awards India 2017: Virat Kohli Bags 'Most Engaged Account' Award, Deepika Gets Highest Followers
The device comes with 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor with on-board 16GB RAM. It runs on Windows 10. The device is a mere 11.2mm and weighs just 1.1 kg, the company claimed in a statement.
It comes with ErgoLift hinge -- one of the world's most compact 360-degree hinges -- that features a precision-engineered multigear metal mechanism, with a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle.
Also Read: Honor 9 Lite to go on Sale on March 20 on Flipkart
The two USB-C ports on the device support external 4K UHD displays, power delivery and data transfer -- all via the reversible, any-way-up USB-C connector. The device is currently available at ASUS stores across the country.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2 Could be ‘Mini’ iPhone X With a Cheaper Price Tag
"With the 'ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370', it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish and powerful notebook for daily use," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.
Also Read: Instagram Awards India 2017: Virat Kohli Bags 'Most Engaged Account' Award, Deepika Gets Highest Followers
The device comes with 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor with on-board 16GB RAM. It runs on Windows 10. The device is a mere 11.2mm and weighs just 1.1 kg, the company claimed in a statement.
It comes with ErgoLift hinge -- one of the world's most compact 360-degree hinges -- that features a precision-engineered multigear metal mechanism, with a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle.
Also Read: Honor 9 Lite to go on Sale on March 20 on Flipkart
The two USB-C ports on the device support external 4K UHD displays, power delivery and data transfer -- all via the reversible, any-way-up USB-C connector. The device is currently available at ASUS stores across the country.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Toyota Yaris Sedan – All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Features and More
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'