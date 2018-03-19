English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370) With 8th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India

The new "ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370" comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touch screen.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370) With 8th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India (image: ASUS)
Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS on Monday launched the worlds thinnest convertible laptop at Rs 1,30,990 in India. The new "ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370" comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with touchscreen.

"With the 'ASUS Zenbook Flip S UX370', it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish and powerful notebook for daily use," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The device comes with 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor with on-board 16GB RAM. It runs on Windows 10. The device is a mere 11.2mm and weighs just 1.1 kg, the company claimed in a statement.

It comes with ErgoLift hinge -- one of the world's most compact 360-degree hinges -- that features a precision-engineered multigear metal mechanism, with a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle.

The two USB-C ports on the device support external 4K UHD displays, power delivery and data transfer -- all via the reversible, any-way-up USB-C connector. The device is currently available at ASUS stores across the country.

Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?


 

