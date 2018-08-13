Asus Zenbook Pro 15 With ScreenPad Along With Zenbook S And Zenbook 13 Launched in India

Taiwanese technology company ASUS on Monday unveiled three new models in its popular ZENBook Series in India. The three laptops -- ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) with a starting price of Rs 179,990; ZenBook S (UX391) upwards of Rs 129,990 and ZenBook 13 (UX331) priced at Rs 66,990 and above -- will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail stores from August 13, the company said in a statement."We aim to empower our users with luxury that strikes the perfect balance of beauty, functionality and performance. The Zenbook series fits perfectly in the said combination at a good price range," said Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India (PC and Gaming).ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) promises to give users a faster and advanced Windows 10 experience, ZenBook S (UX391) packs powerful features in a thin and portable frame and ZenBook 13 (UX331) is a compact, portable laptop. ZenBook Pro Series (UX580) is a professional-grade laptop with "NanoEdge 4K Touch" display with "ScreenPad" technology."ScreenPad" combines high-resolution, full-color auxiliary touchscreen with a touchpad, enhancing workflow and productivity with adaptive functions and context-sensitive tools.The laptop has 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, "GeForce GTX 1050 Ti" and 1TB "PCIe x4 SSD". ZenBook S UX391 is 13.3-inch laptop, with military-grade toughness. The device has an "ErgoLift" hinge design with 5.5 degree keyboard tilt for better typing, improved cooling airflow and enhanced audio.The device has Full-HD NanoEdge display, 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 13.5 hours battery life. The 13.9mm thin ZenBook 13 (UX331) has "Full HD NanoEdge" slim-bezel display, Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM.