Asus ZenBook S13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, VivoBook 16X Launched In India: Prices, Specs And More

PC maker Asus has launched its new ZenBook S13 OLED laptop, along with a VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook 16X. The three laptops come with AMD CPUs, and will go on sale on Asus E-Shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and via offline retailers.

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14 OLED And VivoBook 16X Price

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED starts at a price of Rs 99,990 in India, Vivobook 14 Pro OLED is priced at Rs 59,990 onwards, and the VivoBook 16X has been priced at Rs 54,990 onwards. The laptops will be available for sale on Asus e-shop, Amazon, Asus Exclusive stores, Croma, Viay Sales, Reliance Digital, and the ZenBook S13 OLED will also go on sale on Flipkart.

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED Specifications

The Asus ZenBook S13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display with a 2.8k resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops comes with two processor options – AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. The laptop comes with AMDs integrated RDNA graphics processor. The Asus ZenBook S13 OLED comes with a 67Whr battery paired with 65W fast charging. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera, and comes with three USB type-C ports, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Specifications

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED has been launched with a 14-inch 2.8K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5600H CPUs paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop comes with AMD’s Radeon GPU, and comes with a 50Whr battery with 90W fast charging. The laptop comes with 1 USB-A port, 2 USB type-C ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

Asus VivoBook 16X Specifications

The VivoBook 16X comes with a 16-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution and up to 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600H processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The Asus VivoBook 16X comes with 512GB of SSD storage and has a 50Whr battery with 90W fast charging. In terms of ports, the laptop comes with a USB type-C port, 2 USB-A ports, and a micro HDMI port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

