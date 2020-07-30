ASUS ZenBook, VivoBooks With 10th-Gen Intel Processors Launched: Price, Specs and More

ASUS is expanding its portfolio of notebook offerings in India with the launch of its new ZenBook and VivoBook devices. Powered by the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, the new notebooks that ASUS is bringing for its customers in India include the new ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and the new VivoBook range including the VivoBook S14 and the VivoBook Ultra K14.

ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14

ASUS continues to offer its premium ultrabook options with the ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14. Both are lightweight ultrabooks both weighing below the 1.2kg mark and super-thin at just 13.9mm. Both also come with Full-HD displays with ‘NanoEdge’ bezels and 90% screen-to-body ratio with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage.

As for core hardware, the notebooks are offered with the latest 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors. The notebooks can be configured with up to a Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. The notebook offers two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, an HDMI 2.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card slot. Notably, there is no headphone jack, but ASUS bundles a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio jack connector as well as standard USB to ethernet port as well. The touchpad also comes with a backlit numpad that can be enabled by tapping it on the top right corner. Pricing for the ZenBook 13 and 14 starts at Rs 79,990 and will be available from Flipkart, Amazon India and other offline partners.

VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14

The VivoBook S14, as the name suggests, comes with a 14-inch Full-HD display and a slim design having a thickness of about 16mm, and weighing at 1.4kg. This one also comes with the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core processor with the options going up to a Core i7-10510U processor and Nvidia MX250 graphics.

The notebook also comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a combo audio jack and an SD card reader. The laptop is also said to come with up to 15 hours of battery life. Pricing starts at Rs 67,990.

The VivoBook Ultra K14, also known as the VivoBook 14, comes in a more affordable package. It is still a lightweight machine having a profile that is less than 18mm and weighing 1.4kg. It comes with a 14-inch Full-HD display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, up to 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD storage. Ports include a combo audio jack, a Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, a Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port and a micro SD card slot. This one comes in three colour options- Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black. Pricing starts at Rs 39,990.