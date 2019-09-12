Take the pledge to vote

Asus Computex 2017: ZenBooks, VivoBooks Including World's Slimmest Convertible Laptop

Here are all the latest 'Zenbooks' and 'VivoBooks' laptops and their specs, unveiled at the Computex Taipei by Asus.

S C | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Asus, Computex 2017, laptops, Zenbook, Vivobook, Price, Specifications, Details
Asus unveiled its range of Zenbooks and VivoBooks on the Computex 2017. (Image: Asus/ Screengrab)
Asus kept its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference surprisingly straightforward by strictly sticking to a range of new laptops by the company. The Technology giant displayed its prowess by a range of laptops with the likes of the “world’s thinnest convertible laptop” and “world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop”.

Here are all the latest laptops and their specs, unveiled at the Computex Taipei by Asus:

VivoBook S

Asus, Computex 2017, laptops, Zenbook, Vivobook, Price, Specifications, Details Asus VivoBook S. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $499

Screen: 15-inch

CPU: Intel core i7

GPU: Nvidia GTX 940MX

The VivoBook S comes in an aluminum case which is around 17.9 mm thick. The Asus offering comes as a tough contender in the budget laptops segment.

Vivobook Pro

Asus, Computex 2017, laptops, Zenbook, Vivobook, Price, Specifications, Details Asus VivoBook Pro. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $799

Screen: 15.6-inch with 4K display

CPU: Intel Core i7

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050

The Vivobook Pro is the mid-range laptop offered by Asus which will be available starting summer.

Zenbook Flip S

Asus, Computex 2017, laptops, Zenbook, Vivobook, Price, Specifications, Details Asus Zenbook Flip S. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $1,099

Screen: 13.3-inch with 4K display

CPU: Intel Core i7

GPU: NVidia GTX 1080

Asus claims that the Zenbook Flip S is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop, with a thickness of 10.9 mm. The laptop weighs 1.1kg and can be used as a tablet because of a 360 degrees rotational feature of the screen.

Zenbook 3 DeluxeAsus, Computex 2017, laptops, Zenbook, Vivobook, Price, Specifications, Details Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $1,199

Screen: 14-inch with 1080 display

CPU: Core i7

GPU: ROG XG Station 2 external graphics dock (Connect Externally)

Asus has designed the Zenbook 3 Deluxe to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop, at a thickness of 12.9mm. Weighing at 2.4 pounds, the laptop has already seen a price cut since its first unveiling at the CES 2017.

Zenbook Pro UX550

Asus, Computex 2017, laptops, Zenbook, Vivobook, Price, Specifications, Details Asus Zenbook Pro. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $1,299

Screen: 15.6-inch with 4K display

CPU: H series Core i7

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050Ti

With an 18.9mm frame thick frame, the Zenbook Pro can deliver up to 14 hours of battery time as per Asus.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
