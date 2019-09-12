Asus Computex 2017: ZenBooks, VivoBooks Including World's Slimmest Convertible Laptop
Here are all the latest 'Zenbooks' and 'VivoBooks' laptops and their specs, unveiled at the Computex Taipei by Asus.
Asus unveiled its range of Zenbooks and VivoBooks on the Computex 2017. (Image: Asus/ Screengrab)
Asus kept its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference surprisingly straightforward by strictly sticking to a range of new laptops by the company. The Technology giant displayed its prowess by a range of laptops with the likes of the “world’s thinnest convertible laptop” and “world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop”.
Here are all the latest laptops and their specs, unveiled at the Computex Taipei by Asus:
VivoBook S
Asus VivoBook S. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)
Price: $499
Screen: 15-inch
CPU: Intel core i7
GPU: Nvidia GTX 940MX
The VivoBook S comes in an aluminum case which is around 17.9 mm thick. The Asus offering comes as a tough contender in the budget laptops segment.
Also read: Asus Zenfone Live First Impressions Review: Just Another Budget Android Smartphone
Vivobook Pro
Asus VivoBook Pro. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)
Price: $799
Screen: 15.6-inch with 4K display
CPU: Intel Core i7
GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050
The Vivobook Pro is the mid-range laptop offered by Asus which will be available starting summer.
Zenbook Flip S
Asus Zenbook Flip S. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)
Price: $1,099
Screen: 13.3-inch with 4K display
CPU: Intel Core i7
GPU: NVidia GTX 1080
Asus claims that the Zenbook Flip S is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop, with a thickness of 10.9 mm. The laptop weighs 1.1kg and can be used as a tablet because of a 360 degrees rotational feature of the screen.
Zenbook 3 Deluxe Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)
Price: $1,199
Screen: 14-inch with 1080 display
CPU: Core i7
GPU: ROG XG Station 2 external graphics dock (Connect Externally)
Asus has designed the Zenbook 3 Deluxe to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop, at a thickness of 12.9mm. Weighing at 2.4 pounds, the laptop has already seen a price cut since its first unveiling at the CES 2017.
Zenbook Pro UX550
Asus Zenbook Pro. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)
Price: $1,299
Screen: 15.6-inch with 4K display
CPU: H series Core i7
GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050Ti
With an 18.9mm frame thick frame, the Zenbook Pro can deliver up to 14 hours of battery time as per Asus.
Also read: Tekken 7, Star Trek, Other Upcoming Video Game Releases for PS4, Xbox, VR
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter