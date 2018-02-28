Asus ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z And ZenFone 5 Lite With AI Features Launched at MWC 2018

Taiwanese consumer giant Asus has announced its ZenFone 5 series with three phone launches at the World Mobile Congress 2018, Barcelona. The company has launched the ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5, and ZenFone 5 Lite. The smartphones offer AI-enabled features, "all-screen" 18:9 displays that deliver a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and dual camera systems and most of the specs on the Zenfone 5 and the Zenfone 5Z are the same, except for the difference in SoCs used. All three phones are running on Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered under Asus’ ZenUI 5.Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with a 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensor combined with a f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCDProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845Memory: 6GBStorage: 64GBRear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 apertureFront Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 apertureBattery: 3,300mAhConnectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFCSoftware: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0The Asus Zenfone 5 is identical to the Zenfone 5z in terms of design but it has mid-tier specifications. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 6-inch FullHD+ IPS display with the lesser screen-to-body ratio. The Zenfone 5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered with the ZenUI 5.0. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 4GB/6GB RAM – the internal storage is 64GB which is expandable via microSD card slot. All other specifications of the ZenFone 5 match those of the ZenFone 5Z, with the primary differences seen in the processor, RAM, and storage sections.Display: 6.2-inch QHD (2246 x 1080) LCDProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636Memory: 4GB/6GBStorage: 64GBRear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 apertureFront Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 apertureBattery: 3,300mAhConnectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFCSoftware: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0The Asus Zenfone 5 Lite is the smaller variant of the Zenfone 5. The device features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, with an 80.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone will be powered by either Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC or Snapdragon 630 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU. The device offers a 20 MP front camera with a Sony IMX376 sensor which is paired with another 8 MP camera that has a 120-degree field of view. On the rear, there's a 16 MP camera which is also paired with another 8 MP camera with a 120-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the company's ZenUI 5.0 skin on top and is backed by a 3300mAh.Display: 6-inch QHD (2160 x 1080) 18:9 LCDProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630Memory: 4GBStorage: 64GBRear Camera: Dual rear cameras: 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture + 20MP sensor with f/2.6 apertureFront Camera: Dual front cameras: 16MP with f/2.0 aperture + 16MP with f/2.0 apertureBattery: 3,300mAhConnectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.1, GPS, NFCSoftware: Android Oreo ZenUI 5.0