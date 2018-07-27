English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ASUS Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM/256GB Storage Variant to be Available From July 30 on Flipkart

The Asus Zenfone 5z was unveiled at the MWC alongside the Asus Zenfone 5 (2018), and Zenfone 5 Lite.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ASUS Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM/256GB Storage Variant to be Available From July 30 on Flipkart
ASUS Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM/256GB Storage Variant to be Available From July 30 on Flipkart (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Taiwanese handset maker ASUS on Friday said the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of its new flagship Zenfone 5Z smartphone will be available starting July 30 on Flipkart for Rs 36,999.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch SuperIPS FHD+ display and dual-cameras and has dual 5-magnet speakers that put out stereo sound powered by dual NXP amplifiers.

The device has four 0.06-mm slim carbon cooling pads that efficiently dissipate heat and maintain top performance at all times, the company claimed. It houses a high-capacity 3300 mAh battery with Qualcomm "QuickCharge" 3.0 fast-charge technology.

ZenFone 5Z introduces AI charging to maximize the battery life. Additionally, there is face unlock, rear fingerprint sensor and the integrated NFC features in the smartphone.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...