Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More

Asus has started rolling out a new software update to ZenFone 5Z to enable several improvements and new features. This update appears majorly focused on the imaging department, apart from fixing bugs and improving the stability of wireless networks. Recently released an OTA (Over-The-Air) update that allowed users to taste the gesture-based navigation system on the Zenfone 5Z. This is present in the latest Android 9 Pie software which isn't yet available on the Zenfone 5Z, but at least you get to use the new gestures anyway. It also enhances photography experience such as manual white balance control in PRO mode, High Dynamic Range functionality and more improvements.The changelog for the newest update includes:Add on/off button for EISEnable flash in Pro modeSupport EIS feature in FHD@60FPS & 18:9@30FPSSupport EIS/OIS auto switch feature during video recordingNo need to press the power button to wake and face unlockGesture controls incorporatedTen new camera FunctionalitiesLive Filters enabled in the cameraEnable RAW file supportEnable Panorama featureSince the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions.Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with one 12MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX363 image sensor combined with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.Key specifications:Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCDProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845Memory: 6GBStorage: 64GBRear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 8MP sensor with f/1.8 apertureFront Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 apertureBattery: 3,300mAhConnectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFCSoftware: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0