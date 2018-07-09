English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asus ZenFone 5Z Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart For The First Time: Price, Specifications And More
Asus and Flipkart are offering Rs 3000 flat discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.
Asus ZenFone 5Z Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart For The First Time: Price, Specifications And More (image: News18.com)
Asus ZenFone 5Z, the latest smartphone from Taiwanese consumer giant Asus is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 29,999, the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model comes in at Rs 32,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 36,999. Asus and Flipkart are offering Rs 3000 flat discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Jio users will also get Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB of additional data. Flipkart is offering 'Complete Mobile Protection' at Rs 499, no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 3,333 a month, Asus is also giving after sales services such as invoice free walk-in, free pick-up and drop, and device swap at service centres.
The device comes with front and back glass design, dual-rear cameras with AI screen detection, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC under the hood as its key highlights. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.
The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with one 12MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX363 image sensor combined with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.
Key Specifications:
Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 64GB
Rear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 8MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 3,300mAh
Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFC
Software: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
