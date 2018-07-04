Asus ZenFone 5Z to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Taiwanese consumer giant Asus is all set to launch its new device Asus Zenfone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 chipset, in India today. The smartphone was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress in February and ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that it will be exclusive to Flipkart. The device will be available in three versions: 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage Rs 29,999, 8GB RAM/128GB storage for 32,999, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Rs 36,999. The pricing of the smartphone makes the ZenFone 5z the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered device on the Indian market-beating even the OnePlus 6 in this regard.Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with two 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensors combined with f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.Key specificationsDisplay: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCDProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845Memory: 6GBStorage: 64GBRear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 apertureFront Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 apertureBattery: 3,300mAhConnectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFCSoftware: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0