English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asus ZenFone 5Z to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications And More
The Asus ZenFone 5Z was originally launched at MWC 2018 back in late February this year.
Asus ZenFone 5Z to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications And More (image: Asus)
Taiwanese consumer giant Asus is all set to launch its new device Asus Zenfone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 chipset, in India today. The smartphone was first showcased at the Mobile World Congress in February and ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that it will be exclusive to Flipkart. The device will be available in three versions: 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage Rs 29,999, 8GB RAM/128GB storage for 32,999, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Rs 36,999. The pricing of the smartphone makes the ZenFone 5z the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered device on the Indian market-beating even the OnePlus 6 in this regard.
Also Read: Facebook Shares Drop on Report of Widened Probe on Data Scandal
Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leaked Images Reveal Pop-Up Camera, Possible Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with two 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensors combined with f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.
Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 64GB
Rear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 3,300mAh
Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFC
Software: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Shares Drop on Report of Widened Probe on Data Scandal
Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leaked Images Reveal Pop-Up Camera, Possible Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with two 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensors combined with f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.
Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 64GB
Rear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 3,300mAh
Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFC
Software: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Revealed: This is How Much Priyanka Chopra is Getting Paid for Salman Khan's Bharat
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Makes a Statement with Her Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics
- Virat Kohli Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video