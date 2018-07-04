English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Launched in India, Starting Price of Rs 29,999
Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor
Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 29,999 (image: News18.com)
Taiwanese consumer giant Asus has launched its latest smartphone Asus ZenFone 5Z in India. The device comes with front and back glass design, dual-rear cameras with AI screen detection, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC under the hood as its key highlights. The Asus ZenFone 5Z has been launched in three variants in India. The base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 29,999, the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model comes in at Rs. 32,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 36,999. The device goes on sale from July 9 on Flipkart. Asus and Flipkart are offering Rs 3000 flat discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Jio users will also get Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB of additional data.
Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.
The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with two 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensors combined with f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.
Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 64GB
Rear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 3,300mAh
Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFC
Software: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
