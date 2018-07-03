English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asus Zenfone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Processor to Launch In India Tomorrow
Asus Zenfone 5Z base variant with 4GB RAM is expected to start at Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for 6GB RAM.
Asus Zenfone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Processor To Launch In India tomorrow (image: Asus)
Taiwanese consumer giant Asus is all set launch its new device Asus Zenfone 5Z in India tomorrow and will be a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone. Asus Zenfone 5Z was initially announced at MWC 2018 in Barcelona earlier this year. The smartphone offers AI-enabled features, "all-screen" 18:9 displays that deliver a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and dual camera systems. Asus Zenfone 5Z base variant with 4GB RAM is expected to start at Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for 6GB RAM.
Asus Zenfone 5Z will be made available in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour variant and has a completely new design. The device with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio has a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and Adreno 630 GPU.
The device comes in three models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and the top-of-the-line variant with 8-gigs RAM and 256GB flash storage. On the rear, it features a dual camera setup and comes with two 12MP Sony IMX363 image sensors combined with f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera is aided by AI scene detection, which is capable of detecting 16 types of scenarios. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Zenfone 5Z supports ASUS BoostMaster and AI charging tech.
Key specifications
Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2246 x 1080) LCD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 64GB
Rear Camera: Dual cameras: 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 3,300mAh
Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS, NFC
Software: Android Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
