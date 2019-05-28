English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
The Asus Zenfone 6 has a rather unique motorized flip-up main camera module, that also doubles up as the selfie camera.
The Asus Zenfone 6 has a rather unique motorized flip-up main camera module, that also doubles up as the selfie camera.
Loading...
While there is a raging debate about which phone among the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Huawei P30 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Google Pixel 3 XL has the best camera, Asus Zenfone 6 has quietly taken over the mantle of the best smartphone camera for selfies. DxOMark Image Labs which rates smartphone cameras based on their performance in a series of tests with a score of 98, suggests that the Asus Zenfone 6 has a front camera that ends up with a score higher than the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (score of 97), the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (score of 96) and the Google Pixel 3 XL (score of 92).
The Asus Zenfone 6 has a rather unique motorized flip-up main camera module, that also doubles up as the selfie camera. Herein sits a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 13-megapixel sensor. The advantage of the larger 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor for selfies becomes apparent, as it does better than other Android flagship phones when it comes to clicking selfies. “The device’s clever rotating design means that the ZenFone 6 can use a much larger image sensor in its primary camera for selfie images than most dedicated front cameras. Add a well-tuned autofocus system, a dual-LED flash, and an excellent camera software implementation into the mix, and it is no surprise Asus’s new flagship achieves excellent results for detail, noise, color, and several other tests, making it the new number one in our DxOMark Selfie ranking,” notes DxOMark.
The Asus Zenfone 6 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, has a 6.4-inch IPS display, 5000mAh battery and a dual 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel camera combination. Asus has not yet revealed the pricing of the Zenfone 6 for India, and any specific about the availability.
The Asus Zenfone 6 has a rather unique motorized flip-up main camera module, that also doubles up as the selfie camera. Herein sits a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 13-megapixel sensor. The advantage of the larger 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor for selfies becomes apparent, as it does better than other Android flagship phones when it comes to clicking selfies. “The device’s clever rotating design means that the ZenFone 6 can use a much larger image sensor in its primary camera for selfie images than most dedicated front cameras. Add a well-tuned autofocus system, a dual-LED flash, and an excellent camera software implementation into the mix, and it is no surprise Asus’s new flagship achieves excellent results for detail, noise, color, and several other tests, making it the new number one in our DxOMark Selfie ranking,” notes DxOMark.
The Asus Zenfone 6 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, has a 6.4-inch IPS display, 5000mAh battery and a dual 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel camera combination. Asus has not yet revealed the pricing of the Zenfone 6 for India, and any specific about the availability.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results