Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings

While there is a raging debate about which phone among the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Huawei P30 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Google Pixel 3 XL has the best camera, Asus Zenfone 6 has quietly taken over the mantle of the best smartphone camera for selfies. DxOMark Image Labs which rates smartphone cameras based on their performance in a series of tests with a score of 98, suggests that the Asus Zenfone 6 has a front camera that ends up with a score higher than the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (score of 97), the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (score of 96) and the Google Pixel 3 XL (score of 92).The Asus Zenfone 6 has a rather unique motorized flip-up main camera module, that also doubles up as the selfie camera. Herein sits a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 13-megapixel sensor. The advantage of the larger 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor for selfies becomes apparent, as it does better than other Android flagship phones when it comes to clicking selfies. “The device’s clever rotating design means that the ZenFone 6 can use a much larger image sensor in its primary camera for selfie images than most dedicated front cameras. Add a well-tuned autofocus system, a dual-LED flash, and an excellent camera software implementation into the mix, and it is no surprise Asus’s new flagship achieves excellent results for detail, noise, color, and several other tests, making it the new number one in our DxOMark Selfie ranking,” notes DxOMark.The Asus Zenfone 6 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, has a 6.4-inch IPS display, 5000mAh battery and a dual 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel camera combination. Asus has not yet revealed the pricing of the Zenfone 6 for India, and any specific about the availability.