Tech
»
1-min read

Asus ZenFone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Camera

Asus has confirmed that the handset is going to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
We have yet another flagship phone on our hands coming from Asus. The new ZenFone 6 is going to launch on May 16, in Spain and the company is not shying away from teasing some of the specifications. According to a tweet, the handset is going to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The teaser which has the text ‘Keep the essentials’ also confirms that the handset will have a 3.5mm audio jack, triple slots to use two SIM cards and a microSD card, a notification LED and an extra button called ‘Smart Key.’

According to AndroidPure, the smartphone might come with a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors combination. This information was apparently derived out of a morse code that was shared by an Asus executive on Instagram. The morse code also confirms that the handset could feature a massive 5,000mAh battery.

While rest of the features on the handset are still unknown, previous rumours have suggested that we can expect a full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) notch-less full screen display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. There could also be a 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and high-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model.

Like last year with the ZenFone 5Z, Asus seems to be going against the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Having said that, OnePlus is expected to include a triple camera primary setup and a pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Further it is also expected to include 90Hz QHD+ resolution AMOLED display.
