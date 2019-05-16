English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone 6 With Flip Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, Expected Price, More
Asus Zenfone 6 might come with a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors combination.
Asus Zenfone 6 With Flip Cameras to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, Expected Price More (image: Roland Quandt/Twitter )
Asus is all to launch Asus Zenfone 6 today i.e. May 16 at an event in Valencia at 20:00 CEST, which is 11:30 pm IST. Asus India will be posting live updates from the event via its official Twitter handle and you can even watch it live on YouTube. Alternatively, just bookmark this webpage and open it once the clock nears launch. Some recent reports claimed that the ZenFone 6 price is set at Rs. TWD 19,990 (Rs. 45,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could come at TWD 23,990 (Rs. 54,100). The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB storage at TWD 29,990 (Rs. 67,700).
According to AndroidPure, the smartphone might come with a dual camera set up at the back featuring a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors combination. This information was apparently derived out of a Morse code that was shared by an Asus executive on Instagram. The morse code also confirms that the handset could feature a massive 5,000mAh battery.
While rest of the features on the handset are still unknown, previous rumours have suggested that we can expect a full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) notch-less full-screen display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. There could also be a 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and high-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model.
Like last year with the ZenFone 5Z, Asus seems to be going against the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Having said that, OnePlus is expected to include a triple camera primary setup and a pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Further it is also expected to include 90Hz QHD+ resolution AMOLED display.
Like last year with the ZenFone 5Z, Asus seems to be going against the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Having said that, OnePlus is expected to include a triple camera primary setup and a pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Further it is also expected to include 90Hz QHD+ resolution AMOLED display.
