Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official

As if there were not enough flagships, we have yet another one. Asus announced the ZenFone 6 yesterday at a press event in Spain. The handset is confirmed to launch in India soon and will go on to be the successor to last year's flagship, the ZenFone 5Z.The Asus ZenFone 6 is quite a unique offering as it comes with a rotating camera. The mechanism features a motor which lets you flip the dual-camera module to the front of the phone to take selfies. This not only allows for a notch-free display but opens up a whole new perspective when it comes to taking pictures and videos as you can actually control the rotation and angle of the camera. This also lets users take seamless panorama pictures, subject tracking in videos and more.The block in which the camera system resides is said to be made from liquid metal and comes with drop protection. So in case the camera is flipped to the front and you accidentally drop the phone, it will detect it and will automatically retract the camera to its original position.Asus has packed the phone when it comes to features. The smartphone features a glass and metal finish and at the front, you get a full-screen 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a claimed 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC with three memory variants, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The company is also offering a triple SIM tray so you can use two SIM cards and expand the storage as well.The rotating camera housing includes a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens along with laser focus, and dual-LED flash. There is a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and the company claims that the handset can last for two days without a charge. Other prominent features include a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a notification LED. The smartphone will run on Android 9.0 Pie with a clean stock Android interface, minimal bloatware as well as a dark theme. It will be coming in two colour options, Midnight Black and Twilight Silver, both of which feature the classic Asus logo at the back.As for the pricing, the new Asus ZenFone 6 starts at EUR 499 (Rs 39,000 approx) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, EUR 559 (Rs 44,000 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB version, and EUR 599 (Rs 47,000 approx) for the top of the line 8GB + 256GB version. Official India pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.