ASUS ZenFone 7 Appears on GeekBench, May Feature 16GB of RAM With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Taiwanese smartphone brand ASUS is reportedly working on a new smartphone which could be called the Asus Zenfone 7 or 7Z. The smartphone which surfaced on the benchmark listing website Geekbench is likely to be the successor to the Asus Zenfone 6 from last year. The Geekbench listing suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be packed with 16GB of RAM and will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, although it didn't mention the name of the processor.

The listed handset may also run on Android 10-based operating system. As far as the scores are concerned, the 'Asus ZF' clocked 973 in single-core and 3346 in multi-core tests, as per the listing.

To shed some light on the Asus Zenfone 6 which could be replaced by the rumoured Asus ZF, the phone was launched as Asus 6Z in June in India and it features a 6.40-inch display with a 1080x2340 pixel-screen resolution. The Asus 6Z also came with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. However, the standout feature of the device was in its camera department, wherein the rear camera could be flipped up, enabling users to use them as selfie cameras as well. The phone is currently priced at Rs Rs 30,999 in India for the 6GB+128GB variant and is available in three colour options - Silver, Matte Black, and Midnight Black.

Recently, ASUS was also said to be working on a next-generation gaming phone called the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the high-end device also made its way to Chinese regulatory body TENAA's listing. The phone which could well be the company's first-ever gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a large 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and is touted to be the successor of the ASUS ROG Phone 2, that the company launched in 2019.