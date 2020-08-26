ASUS ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Featuring Flip Cameras, 90Hz Displays Launched

ASUS has introduced two new flagship smartphones under its ZenFone brand. The new ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro are follow-ups for the ZenFone 6 (ASUS 6Z) from last year. Both the smartphones come with the company’s proprietary flip camera allowing the company to use a seamless display in the front with notches or punch holes. Both the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are almost identical in terms of specifications with the only difference being the processors and the memory options. The new ZenFone 7 series comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080. It supports HDR10+ along with peak brightness of 700-nits and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The ZenFone 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 while the 7 Pro rocks the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The former comes with either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage while the ZenFone 7 Pro only comes in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Both the models offer expandable memory slots as well. The flip camera module now comes with three cameras including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The cameras support upto 8K video recording as well as a variety of features to help users make use of the camera in front and back positions.

Both come with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and the phone runs on Android 10 with ZenUI 7 on top. Rest of the features include a side mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC and NFC.

As for the pricing, the ZenFone 7 was announced for TWD 21,990 (~ Rs 55,800) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of TWD 23,990 (~Rs 60,000). The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is priced at TWD 27,990 (~ Rs. 72,000) for the sole 8GB RAM variant. Details for the India launch are yet to be disclosed.