Asus ZenFone 8 Debuts as A Compact Flagship; ZenFone 8 Flip Retains Swivel Camera: Price, Specs & More

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has unveiled its ZenFone 8 series that includes two flagship-level smartphones which come with an affordable price tag. The Asus ZenFone 8 comes as a small flagship smartphone with a 5.9-inch display, making the smartphone one of the very few flagships that are available in a compact design. The only mainstream smartphone that comes in a compact design is the Google Pixel 5, but it comes with rather toned-down specifications, as compared to the Asus ZenFone 8. The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand is a refreshed version of the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro and comes with a ‘flip’ rear camera module that acts as both the rear and front shooter for the smartphone.

The Asus ZenFone 8 has been priced at $599 (roughly Rs 44,100) onwards, and the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip has been priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs 71,000) onwards. Both the smartphones come with flagship-level specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Asus ZenFone 8 has a dual rear camera setup, while the ZenFone 8 Flip has a triple camera setup. The smartphone series was also set to launch in India on May 12, but in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, Asus deferred the launch of the ZenFone 8 in India.

The Asus ZenFone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery on the ZenFone 8, along with support for 30W fast charging.

The dual camera on the Asus ZenFone 8 comes with a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera - both using Sony sensors. Up front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the Asus ZenFone 8. Other features include IP68 dust and water resistance, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and the power button doubles up as a programmable key for opening apps and performing user-defined tasks.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand, has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging.

The triple camera on the Asus ZenFone 8 includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, a 12-megapixel dual pixel image sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The same module acts as the front camera as well, as it swivels or flips in order to act as a front camera as well.

