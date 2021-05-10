tech

Asus ZenFone 8 Detailed Specifications Leaked: Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8K Recording & More

Asus Zenfone 8 renders. (Image Credit: 91Mobiles)

Asus will launch the ZenFone 8 series on May 12 at 10:30PM IST and the smartphone will initially be launched in Europe, before being released in other markets like India.

Asus is set to launch its Asus ZenFone 8 series on May 12. Ahead of the launch, the Asus ZenFone 8 series has been subject to quite a few rumours and leaks till now. Last week, leaked specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 series hinted at the company retaining the ‘Flip’ camera module from previous generations and will come in two variants - the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip and the Asus ZenFone 8. Now, detailed specifications of the vanilla Asus ZenFone 8 have been leaked online, courtesy of a known tipster. Both the Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

According to the detailed specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @StuffListings on Twitter, the Asus ZenFone 8 will come with a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of OFS 3.1 storage. The Asus ZenFone 8 is hinted to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

In terms of optics, the tipster says that the Asus ZenFone 8 may come with a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a third macro lens. The camera on the Asus ZenFone is rumoured to come with features like electronic image stabilisation, 8K video recording, 4K slow-motion recording at 120fps, and more. Up front, the ZenFone 8 is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel front camera.

These specifications are in line with last week’s leak, which also hinted at similar specifications for the Asus ZenFone 8, previously believed to launch as a “Mini" version of the smartphone.

Asus will launch the ZenFone 8 series on May 12 at 10:30PM IST and the smartphone will initially be launched in Europe, before being released in other markets like India.

first published:May 10, 2021, 12:14 IST