Asus ZenFone 8 Leaked Specs Hint At Two Variants; Snapdragon 888, 8K Video Recording Hinted

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus is set to launch its Zenfone 8 series of smartphones on May 12. Less than a week ahead of the launch, a leak has revealed the specifications of the ZenFone 8 series that may include a ZenFone 8 Flip as well. The leak has also published renders of each device, which show a hole-punch camera on the Asus ZenFone 8, and a ‘flip’ camera on the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. The leaked specifications, published in 91Mobiles, cite a known tipster to hint at the ZenFone 8 series being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, 8K video recording, and more. The report further hints that the vanilla ZenFone 8 will be a “mini" smartphone and will sport at 5.92-inch display with a hole-punch design.

According to the leaked specifications, that come courtesy of known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip will retain the flip camera seen on the Asus ZenFone 7 - a motorised camera module that flips 180-degrees to act as both the front camera and the rear camera. It will be a triple camera setup, according to the leaked specifications and will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel macro lens. The camera is also said to support 8K video recording, but other details are unknown as of now. The display on the Asus ZenFone 8 is rumoured to be a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is further rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The Asus ZenFone 8, on the other hand, will be the ‘mini’ device and will feature a 5.92-ich FHD+ display. It will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to come with a dual camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel macro lens. The ZenFone 8 will also support 8K video recording. It is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

According to the leaked specifications, the two Asus ZenFone devices will come in two colour options - silver and dark grey. While all of this seems quite convincing, it has to be taken with a pinch of salt as Asus itself has not announced anything as of now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here