Asus ZenFone 8 Leaked Specs Hint At Two Variants; Snapdragon 888, 8K Video Recording Hinted
Asus ZenFone 8 Leaked Specs Hint At Two Variants; Snapdragon 888, 8K Video Recording Hinted

Asus Zenfone 8 renders. (Image Credit: 91Mobiles)

The leaked specifications leave little to imagination as all the key specifications have been hinted at including the processor, display, and camera details.

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus is set to launch its Zenfone 8 series of smartphones on May 12. Less than a week ahead of the launch, a leak has revealed the specifications of the ZenFone 8 series that may include a ZenFone 8 Flip as well. The leak has also published renders of each device, which show a hole-punch camera on the Asus ZenFone 8, and a ‘flip’ camera on the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. The leaked specifications, published in 91Mobiles, cite a known tipster to hint at the ZenFone 8 series being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, 8K video recording, and more. The report further hints that the vanilla ZenFone 8 will be a “mini" smartphone and will sport at 5.92-inch display with a hole-punch design.

According to the leaked specifications, that come courtesy of known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip will retain the flip camera seen on the Asus ZenFone 7 - a motorised camera module that flips 180-degrees to act as both the front camera and the rear camera. It will be a triple camera setup, according to the leaked specifications and will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel macro lens. The camera is also said to support 8K video recording, but other details are unknown as of now. The display on the Asus ZenFone 8 is rumoured to be a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is further rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The Asus ZenFone 8, on the other hand, will be the ‘mini’ device and will feature a 5.92-ich FHD+ display. It will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to come with a dual camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel macro lens. The ZenFone 8 will also support 8K video recording. It is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

According to the leaked specifications, the two Asus ZenFone devices will come in two colour options - silver and dark grey. While all of this seems quite convincing, it has to be taken with a pinch of salt as Asus itself has not announced anything as of now.

first published:May 06, 2021, 10:31 IST