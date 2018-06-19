Asus Zenfone Ares With QHD Display, Snapdragon 821 And 8GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Asus has launched its new device Asus Zenfone Ares in Taiwan for TWD 9,990 (approximately Rs 22,550), which is significantly inexpensive compared to Asus Zenfone AR, which is priced at about Rs 49,000. The new device delivers stress on the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) features.Zenfone Ares features a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x2560 pixels. The display panel has a Tru2life technology to enable VR experiences and comes with an oil-repellent coating. The device comes with four inbuilt storage capacity variants of 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB and supports memory expansion of up to 2TB using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android Nougat with a customised ZenUI 3.0 loaded on top. The device powered by a near two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and offers 128GB internal UFS 2.0 storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The device runs Android Nougat and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Zenfone Ares sports a 23 MP sensor, which has a high-res PixelMaster 3.0 lens. The camera also features motion tracking and depth sensing to enable Augmented Reality Experience. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor. In terms of connectivity, the device features Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and 4G LTE support.