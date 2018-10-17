English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone Lite, Asus Zenfone Max Launched: Price, specifications And More
Zenphone "Lite (L1)" comes with a 5.45-inch "Full View" display, 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB, 13MP rear camera with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), 5MP selfie camera, face-unlock feature and a 3000mAh battery.
Asus Zenfone Lite, Asus Zenfone Max Launched: Price, specifications And More
Loading...
Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS on Wednesday launched ZenFone "Lite (L1)" and "Max (M1)" at the introductory price of Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively, in India. Both the online-focused smartphones support dual SIM, are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core Processor and run on Android Oreo with Zen User Interface (UI) 5.0, the company said in a statement.
"Expanding our efforts for bringing 'Made for India' we bring ZenFone 'Lite (L1)' and 'Max (M1)' to provide competitive and high-quality Asus smartphone offerings to the affordable segment in the Indian market," said Leon Yu, Regional Head India and South Asia, ASUS. Zenphone "Lite (L1)" comes with a 5.45-inch "Full View" display, 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB, 13MP rear camera with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), 5MP selfie camera, face-unlock feature and a 3000mAh battery.
Zenphone "Max (M1)" features a 5.45-inch 'Full View display", 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, 13MP back camera, 8MP front camera, rear fingerprint sensor, face unlock support and a 4000 mAh battery.
Both the smartphones are available in black and gold colours on Flipkart.
"Expanding our efforts for bringing 'Made for India' we bring ZenFone 'Lite (L1)' and 'Max (M1)' to provide competitive and high-quality Asus smartphone offerings to the affordable segment in the Indian market," said Leon Yu, Regional Head India and South Asia, ASUS. Zenphone "Lite (L1)" comes with a 5.45-inch "Full View" display, 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB, 13MP rear camera with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), 5MP selfie camera, face-unlock feature and a 3000mAh battery.
Zenphone "Max (M1)" features a 5.45-inch 'Full View display", 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, 13MP back camera, 8MP front camera, rear fingerprint sensor, face unlock support and a 4000 mAh battery.
Both the smartphones are available in black and gold colours on Flipkart.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sajid Khan Says He Treated Women Badly in this Old Interview
- 'Kanpur as Pan Parag Raj?' Allahabad Will Now be Called Prayagraj and Twitter Cannot Believe it
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- Kaneez Surka: I Am Not Going to Let Internet Dictate When I Need to Answer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...