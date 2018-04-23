English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro has been launched as the latest entry in the budget smartphone segment in India. Here is how the device fairs as compared to its rivals.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impression Review. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Asus Zenfone Max Pro has been unveiled as a new budget smartphone offering by the Taiwanese company in India. The new Asus device boasts of a 6-inch Full HD display and a dual camera setup at the back. Priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB option, the smartphone will compete directly against the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 7X and others. So how does the device fair against its rivals at its price tag? We try to answer that with this first impressions review of the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) after using it for a week.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Design
The new Asus smartphone sports a neat and curvy look and has an easy to hold feel to it. The device carries a large 6-inch display which is subtle and with its ample colours and peak brightness, offers a very good viewing experience. The size of the screen, however, does not allow an easy one-handed operation of the device.
The only physical buttons on the smartphone are that of the power key and the volume rockers, both placed on the right. A 3.5mm headphone jack, USB type-2.0 and speakers are placed in succession from left to right on the chin of the smartphone. The bezels are noticeable and yet not very thick, with the top bezel holding the selfie camera and the bottom bezel being left empty.
At the back, the Zenfone Max Pro carries a fingerprint sensor in the centre middle, right on top of the ‘Asus’ branding. The dual camera setup has been placed at the far corner on the top-left along with an LED Flash placed below it. Antennae bands run close to the top and the bottom edges at the back of the smartphone. All in all, the Zenfone Max Pro comes in a very simple metallic shell with a handy look and feel to it that somehow lacks that ‘awe-inspiring’ factor.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Performance
Zenfone Pro Max is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB storage option. The entire blend makes the smartphone a very smooth performer. We tried playing games and running apps including those of social media and other usage. While the games ran smoothly, switching between apps was also not much of a task for the all-new Zenfone Max Pro. For any average smartphone user, the device will be delightfully powerful while for those requiring a powerful performance from their smartphone, Zenfone Max Pro is capable enough of getting in their good books.
Another plus is that the Zenfone Max Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and runs the stock Android OS. This makes the entire smartphone experience much simpler and user-friendly, with limited to no bloatware to ruin it. All of this is backed by a large 5000 mAh battery which easily lasts a day and a half.
We will be reviewing the long-term performance and the camera capabilities of the new Asus Zenfone Max Pro soon. Stay tuned to this space for the same.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Dual Camera Setup. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
