Asus Zenfone Max Pro Launch Today at 12 Noon: Here's What is Expected
Asus Zenfone Max Pro will be launched today noon. Know all that can be expected in the upcoming Asus India smartphone.
Representative Image: News18.com
Asus is all set to launch its next smartphone in India today by the name of Zenfone Max Pro. The smartphone comes as the first offering under the newly formed partnership between Asus and the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. Asus has been hush-hush about the smartphone, apart from revealing its one detail, i.e., its processor. It has been confirmed by the company that the Zenfone Max Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. As for its other specifications, here is what can be expected of the Zenfone Max Pro.
Prior to the launch, the official Instagram account of Asus Indonesia has revealed that the smartphone will sport a dual camera setup at the back with PDAF and LED Flash. In addition, reports suggest that the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will sport a 6-inch FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will carry a 4GB RAM and a 32GB inbuilt storage in one of its variants, while another variant with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage will also be launched. At the front, the smartphone will reportedly sport a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. All of this will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery.
With this kind of firepower inside the smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro is expected to be priced anywhere around Rs 20,000. Most of these specifications, as well as the price of the upcoming Zenfone Max Pro, has not been confirmed by Asus as of now.
Asus will be live-streaming the entire event on various social media channels. Parallely, you can stay tuned to News18.com to get the updates live as the launch event commences.
