Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM Variant to go on Sale on July 26 Via Flipkart

Taiwanese technology major ASUS on Friday announced the 6GB RAM variant of ZenFone Max Pro (M1) in India. The device was launched in India in April alongside the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM versions but its availability wasn't announced at that time. The new variant of the smartphone also comes with camera improvements, incorporating the 16MP+5MP dual rear camera set up along with a 16MP selfie camera. While all other specifications remain the same. Asus will make the 6GB RAM variant available for sale from July 26 in India. The smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Earlier the 6GB RAM variant was found listed on Flipkart confirming the launch soon.Asus Zenfone Max Pro Specifications:The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) (the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.