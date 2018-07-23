English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (6GB RAM) vs Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [Specs Comparison]
Here's a specifications comparison between the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Moto E5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6 GB RAM Variant vs Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [Specs Comparison] (image: News18.com)
ASUS on Friday announced that the 6GB RAM variant of ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be available for Rs 14,999 from July 26. The upgraded variant of ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with camera improvements. The model has a dual-rear camera set up consisting of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The original variant comes with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras along with an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The handset was first launched in April in India at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB onboard storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage variant to primarily compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Asus will make the 6GB RAM variant available for sale from July 26 in India. The smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Earlier the 6GB RAM variant was found listed on Flipkart confirming the launch soon. So does the phone have what it takes to make a niche for itself in the competitive budget market in India? Here's a specifications comparison between the Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Moto E5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro.
ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications:
The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.
(Image: News18.com)
As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED. The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.
Moto E5 Plus:
Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.
Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications:
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
(Image: News18.com)
The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.
