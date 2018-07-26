Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB Variant Officially Goes on Sale: Price, Specifications And More

The 6GB variant of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 lineup goes on sale today. The device was launched in India in April alongside the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM versions but its availability wasn't announced at that time. The new variant of the smartphone also comes with camera improvements, incorporating the 16MP+5MP dual rear camera set up along with a 16MP selfie camera. While all other specifications remain the same. The new Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB variant has been set at Rs 14,999. In comparison, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 12,999. The device is available to purchase exclusively from Flipkart.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) (the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.