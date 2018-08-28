Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India

Asus has launched a new Blue colour variant of its recently launched Zenfone Max Pro (M1). With the launch of the Blue colour variant, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available in three colours, including Deepsea Black, Gray and Blue. The Blue edition of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available for sale from Thursday, August 30, 2018, onwards, exclusively on Flipkart.The smartphone retails at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Asus had recently announced a higher variant of the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) with 6GB RAM/64 GB storage along with camera upgradation of 16MP front camera with dual rear camera with (primary) 16MP and (secondary) 5MP at Rs 14,999.The Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a 6-inch Full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.