Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant to go on Sale Today at 12:00 PM

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 ‘Blue’ color variant will be up for sale for the first time today at 12:00 PM. The smartphone will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. With the launch of the Blue colour variant, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available in three colours, including Deepsea Black, Gray and Blue. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a price of just Rs.10,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage costs Rs.12,999. There’s also a 6GB variant with 64GB internal memory for Rs. 14,999. The True Blue Performer color variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 64GB internal memory will be available with this price.Buyers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card will be eligible for a 5% discount. Buyers with ICICI Bank Credit Cards will also have 5 percent off, provided they complete the transaction with EMI option. The EMI option starts at Rs. 1,667 per month.The Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a 6-inch Full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.