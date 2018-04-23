English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Launch Live: Watch as The Event Unfolds
Watch this space as Asus India unveils its all-new mid-range smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1).
Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18)
Asus Zenfone Max Pro will be launched in India today as the first smartphone offering under the newly formed partnership between Asus and the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. Asus had earlier revealed that the Zenfone Max Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The company has not revealed any other specification about the device as of now. All will be known about the smartphone in the next couple of hours though.
The official Instagram account of Asus Indonesia had earlier revealed that the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup at the back along with PDAF and LED Flash. In addition, reports suggested that the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will sport a 6-inch FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will carry a 4GB RAM and a 32GB inbuilt storage in one of its variants, while another variant with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage will also be launched. At the front, the smartphone is reported to sport a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and that all of this will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery.
With this kind of firepower inside the smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro is expected to be priced anywhere around Rs 20,000. Most of these specifications, as well as the price of the upcoming Zenfone Max Pro, has not been confirmed by Asus as of now.
Asus will be live-streaming the Zenfone Max Pro launch event on its various social media handles. Alternatively, you can watch the live streaming of the launch event of the all-new smartphone by Asus India here:
Also Watch
