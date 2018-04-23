English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) With 6-Inch Display, Dual Camera Setup Launched at Rs 10,999
Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro as another of its budget smartphone offering at a starting price of Rs 10,999.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro has been launched in India. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Asus Zenfone Max Pro has been launched in India today at an event by the Taiwanese company. The latest budget smartphone by Asus India boasts of a dual setup camera at the back and a 6-inch Full HD display. Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and at a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64 storage variant. At its price, the smartphone will directly compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Honor 7X. The Zenfone Max Pro comes as the first offering under the newly formed partnership between Asus and the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.
Asus has stated that it will also launch a 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage variant soon, which will also sport a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The third variant will be available for Rs 14,999.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Specifications
The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.
As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.
The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Launch Offers
Asus and Vodafone have partnered for the launch to give their prepaid and postpaid customers 10GB additional data per month for one year. Vodafone prepaid users will have to do a recharge of Rs 199 or above in order to avail the offer, while postpaid users can choose Vodafone RED plans worth 399 and above. From Vodafone RED plans worth Rs 499 and above, users will also get 2 years of insurance for the device.
