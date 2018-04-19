English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
Asus Zenfone Max Pro will be making its way to India on April 23.
Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18)
Asus confirmed the upcoming launch of its next smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro during the announcement of its collaboration with Flipkart. Asus has scheduled the launch for April 23, following which, the smartphone will be exclusively available on the e-commerce Flipkart. While the Taiwanese company did not reveal much about the smartphone, recent reports have surfaced on the Internet hinting at the specifications o the Zenfne Max Pro and as per them, the device will run a pure Android Oreo operating system.
Asus seems to be gearing up for simultaneous launches of the Zenfone Max Pro in two countries, the other one being Indonesia where the device will reportedly be named ZenFone Max Pro (M1). Prior to the launch, the official Instagram account of Asus Indonesia has revealed that the smartphone will sport a dual camera setup at the back with PDAF and LED Flash. During the press conference with Flipkart in India, Asus had also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.
As for the other specifications of the smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will reportedly sport a 6-inch FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will carry a 4GB RAM and a 32GB inbuilt storage in one of its variants, while another variant with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage will also be launched. At the front, the smartphone will reportedly sport a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. All of this will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery.
Most of these specifications, as well as the price of the upcoming Zenfone Max Pro, has not been confirmed by Asus as of now.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
