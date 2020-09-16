At Rs. 29,900, Here's What The 'Affordable' Apple Watch SE Will and Won't Give You

Apple has extended its lineup of smartwatches with the new 'affordable' Apple Watch SE, which was launched alongside the latest Apple Watch Series 6 on Tuesday, September 15. The Apple Watch SE will start at a price of Rs. 29,900 in India and $279 in the United States, and will start shipping to customers from September 18.

The Apple Watch SE shares a lot of sensors and features with the Apple Watch Series 6, but does not offer high-end features like the new blood oxygen-level monitor and ECG. It has the consistent configurations of sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, an always-on altimeter and a microphone as Apple Watch Series 6. It will also come with WatchOS 7 out of the box.

Apple Watch SE sports Apple's famous Retina display, with a 30 percent larger screen than the Series 3, which still remains Apple's most affordable smartwatch. Watch SE is powered by the S5 chip, along with a dual-core processor. Apple claims that it delivers up to 2x faster performance than Watch Series 3. It also uses the latest speaker and microphones, which will enhance the quality of phone calls and the experience of using Siri.

The new Apple Watch SE will come with seven new face options, and use Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for connectivity. The GPS version of the watch costs Rs 29,900 ($279 in USA), and the GPS + cellular variant costs Rs 33,900 ($329 in USA). There is no word on the availability of the Apple Watch SE in India, but Apple says it is coming soon.