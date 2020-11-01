Atmanirbhar Apps by Mitron Now Available for Android Devices, Aims to Promote Made in India Apps

The Atmanirbhar Apps app by Indian short-video company Mitron is now available to download on Google Play Store. The app essentially lists a variety of homegrown apps from categories like business, e-learning, news, health, shopping, games, utility, entertainment, social, and more. Users with this app can find information regarding an Indian app as well as its Google Play download link. The Atmanirbhar Apps aims to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi's local pe vocal campaign that is in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-sufficient India) initiative.

Some of the apps listed on Atmanirbhar Apps by Mitron include Aarogya Setu, BHIM UPI, MyGov, PMO India, mPassport Seva, UMANG, and OnlineRTI. It also aims to popularise lesser-known made in India apps like Atmanirbh Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, Vridhi Stores, Xploree AI Keyboard, mParivahan, and more. The company says that its "motto" to make this app is to promote homegrown apps that "help Indian customers know about Indian products and services." The Atmanirbhar Apps app is free to use on Android devices, and its availability details for iOS devices remain unclear.

The Atmanirbhar Apps by Mitron listed on Google Play Store is 12MB in size, and currently has positive reviews with a total of 4.8 ratings from 682 users (since launch on October 31). However, there are some users who have complained about the app's user interface (UI) and reported other bugs. In order to fully function, the app requires access to Photos and Media files, Storage, Camera, and Network, as mentioned its privacy policy. Additionally, it works with Android devices running Android 5 Lollipop and above.

To recall, the creators of the Atmanirbhar Apps, Mitron had launched its short-video of the same name as the company's, as an alternative to "Indian alternative" to TikTok back in April. The Mitron app, though had appeared to be a clone of TikTok (now banned in India) due to similarities in its functioning and features. The app currently has over 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store. The Mitron app is unavailable on Apple App Store.